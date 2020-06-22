Kansas governor takes action on issues with unemployment, labor secretary resigns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that she is taking steps immediately to address the issues impacting the Kansas Department of Labor’s (KDOL) ability to handle the volume of claims for Unemployment Insurance (UI) in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly says she accepted KDOL Secretary Delía García’s resignation. The governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff Ryan Wright will serve as acting Secretary of Labor until a permanent candidate is nominated for appointment.

The moves come after weeks of complaints about delayed claims and difficulty getting help from KDOL. Most recently, some people say they finally got unemployment money, only to have the KDOL withdraw it from their accounts.

Kelly says she will bring in specialists to look for ways to improve response times for Kansans applying for UI, implement new processes to manage the caseload, and mitigate future backlogs and errors that have occurred while attempting to deliver payments.

Kelly said that as governor she is responsible for KDOL’s handling of unemployment claims. She also thanked García for her service.

“While states around the country have struggled to manage unemployment claims during the worst public health crisis in a century, Secretary García inherited an agency that had its funding, its technology, and its staff gutted by the previous administration,” said Kelly in a news release.

The governor’s news release said that on June 10, duplicate payments were made to more than 4500 claimants of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and some Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) claimants for a total of about $7 million.

According to the release, without consulting the governor, on June 18 KDOL began attempting to reverse the duplicate payments in a process known as a “clawback.” The clawback caused some PUA and FPUC recipients’ bank accounts to be overdrawn.

The governor says the KDOL is working with banks to reimburse recipients whose accounts were overdrawn because of the clawback.

KDOL is working with its partner banks to identify and reimburse any PUA or FPUC recipient whose account was overdrawn because of the clawback. KDOL will also create a special hotline and an email for Kansans who have been impacted.

“These last few months have been unusually stressful on everyone. State government employees in Kansas and around the country have been asked to deal with an unusually high volume of activity. We have a responsibility to the people we represent to get it right. And when we don’t, we’ll make the changes needed to fix the problem,” Kelly said in the news release. “I will use every resource at my disposal to ensure that we improve our response time to Kansans and build an infrastructure at KDOL that will be prepared in the event of further economic impacts from COVID-19.”

The governor will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday to discuss the actions she is taking with the KDOL. She will also discuss the COVID-19 Ad Astra Plan. KSN will livestream the news conference on KSN.com.

