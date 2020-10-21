Governor to discuss state response to Norton County outbreak at Wednesday briefing

This photo provided by the Norton Telegram shows the Andbe Home, a privately owned nursing home facility in Norton, Kan., on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. A coronavirus outbreak has killed 10 residents in the nursing home. The health department in Norton County reported Monday night that all of the remaining 52 residents and an unspecified number of employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (Dana M. Paxton/Norton Telegram via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. today to discuss the state response efforts to the outbreak in Norton County that has killed 10 residents in the Andbe Home. KSN News will carry the conference live on our Facebook page and website.

The Kansas county had proportionally the nation’s largest increase in cases over two weeks.

The health department in Norton County reported Monday night that all 62 residents and an unspecified number of employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The nursing home’s outbreak came after more than 100 cases at the state’s prison in Norton. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Norton County had the largest number of new cases per 100,000 residents of any county in the U.S. for the two weeks ending Sunday.

