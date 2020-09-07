Governor to give update on coronavirus in Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses an executive order requiring mask wearing and daily temperature checks in all public and private K-12 schools during a news conference, Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly also wants to delay the reopening of schools from mid-August to after Labor Day but needs the State Board of Education’s approval. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly is going to give an update on the coronavirus and on COVID-19 issues in Kansas during a 4 p.m. news conference Monday.

KSN will livestream the news conference on KSN.com.

Monday at noon, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported that the number of positive cases in the state increased by 1,694 since Friday. The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 increased by 4.

Kelly’s news conference comes the day before a lot of Kansas school districts are reopening school buildings for students for the first time since the governor closed them earlier this year.

