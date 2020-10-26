Governor to meet with leaders as Kansas sets new COVID highs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting new seven-day records for new coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

The state hit those high marks as Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly prepared to meet the Republican-controlled Legislature’s leaders following her call for a statewide mask mandate.

The state averaged 815 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases for the seven days ending Monday, the first time the figure exceeded 800 cases since the pandemic reached Kansas in March.

The state also averaged 32 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations for the seven days ending Monday. Kelly planned to meet with legislative leaders Tuesday by Zoom.

She said last week that she wanted a bipartisan, statewide mask mandate.

LATEST STORIES: