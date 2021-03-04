Click here for coronavirus updates

Governor visits Wichita school to discuss teacher vaccinations, getting kids back to class

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly visited Northeast Magnet High School to highlight that all Kansas K-12 teachers and school staff who want one will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the next week.

In addition, Kelly led a roundtable with teachers and administrative staff to discuss ways to best get kids back in school quickly and safely.

“Teachers and parents have stepped up under unimaginable circumstances,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Now it’s our job to get teachers vaccinated quickly to get our kids back in the classroom, safely.”

Over the next week, Kansas will have completed prime vaccinations for every K-12 educator and staff member who wanted one. This achievement puts Kansas on track to have teachers fully vaccinated by the week of March 22, 2021.

