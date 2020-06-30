Governor’s order for mandatory masks spark debate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans have plenty to debate over Governor Laura Kelly’s action to require masks. Some support it, some don’t.

On social media, it’s hard to miss the debate about wearing a mask or not.

After the governor’s announcement, it will be mandatory for all Kansans to wear a mask in public come July 3rd.

“I wouldn’t say no to having to wear a mask all the time, I think that would encourage people who haven’t been up to this point,” said Abigail Agnew.

“I believe it should help. The masks will help us out,” said Larry Shepherd.

“I support it. I think it’s a good thing,” said Aaron Mackey.

Some disagree.

“Not outside, I’m not wearing a mask,” said Bluez Li.

“I’m not sure if they’re really necessary in big wide open spaces,” said Joel Rodriguez.

“I also think it’s also just your decision if you want to wear them or not, so it should be up to the people,” said Mia Kistler.

No matter how Sedgwick County decides to move forward, the mask debate will likely continue.

“It’s a step we need to take if that’s something that’s being recommended by health officials that I’m going to listen to people who are smarter than me,” Agnew.

“I think people’s got enough common sense that you’re going to get in someplace where there’s a big group of people, put it on. Otherwise, you know just to be safe,” said Rodriguez.

