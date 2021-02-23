GraceMed receives federal authorization to give COVID-19 vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – GraceMed Health Clinic has been selected as one of 250 health centers across the country to receive direct supplies of COVID-19 vaccine according to a recent announcement from Health Resources and Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control.

GraceMed is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center and was selected because its

network of clinics already serves a patient base that includes harder-to-reach populations

including the homeless, public housing residents, migratory and seasonal agricultural workers,

people with limited English proficiency and seniors age 65 and older. Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) was the only other health center selected in Kansas.

One million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been allocated to the 250 health centers

selected. Moderna vaccinations are given in two doses with the second dose generally being given 28 days after the first one.

GraceMed will follow the state priorities for what populations are eligible to receive the

vaccine. Vaccine recipients will not be restricted by county residency, nor do they have to be

GraceMed patients.

“For some time now, we have been wanting to be able to tell the many people who have called

that we are ready to provide vaccinations,” said Venus Lee, GraceMed CEO. “We are honored

and grateful to have been selected to serve our community in this time of crisis, just as we

continue to serve with our drive-through testing. We expect to have the vaccines available the

week of March 8th, and can begin setting up appointments prior to their arrival.”

Vaccinations will be given in accordance with the state’s schedule for prioritizing populations.

For more information on what populations are currently being vaccinated, visit

kansasvaccine.gov.

Appointments can be made by calling GraceMed at (316) 866-2000. Vaccinations will be given at no cost to the patient at GraceMed’s Helen Galloway Clinic, 1122 N. Topeka in Wichita.

GraceMed will also be working with HealthCore to ensure the availability of vaccines for their most vulnerable patients.