GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Great Bend is taking precautions as the number of coronavirus cases begins to climb again.

Great Bend City Hall and Great Bend Front Door Water Utility Building are closed to the public. People can call City Hall, but walk-in visitors are not allowed.

The Front Door building is closed completely.

A Great Bend spokesperson said this is a precautionary measure because of high COVID-19 rates, including cases in City offices. Barton County has had 84 new coronavirus cases in the past two weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Barton County labeled as medium risk. The CDC says that means masks are recommended for high-risk patients.

How to reach Great Bend City Hall

By phone at 620-793-4111

By email at sschafer@greatbendks.net or chayes@greatbendks.net

Through the City’s website: greatbendks.net

Utility payments may be made via online bill pay, drop boxes located at the Front Door, City Office or Dillon’s on west 10th Street or by auto-bank drafts.

Great Bend will post updates on the Great Bend City Council Facebook page.