Great Bend vaccine incentive event this weekend to offer free vouchers and gift cards for Applebee’s and Pizza Hut

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly encouraged Kansans in and around Barton County to attend Great Bend’s “June Jaunt” event to receive incentives to learn more about the vaccine and receive a free COVID-19 vaccination.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Jack Kilby Square. At the event, providers will focus on health, wellness and vaccine education, and answer any community questions. Education sessions will be held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the health system booth, and free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. onsite through the Barton County Health Department’s mobile unit.

Those who attend an educational session will receive both a voucher for a free meal at Applebee’s restaurant and a gift card for a free pizza at Pizza Hut. The Applebee’s voucher is redeemable at Applebee’s locations in Garden City, Dodge City, Liberal, Hays, Salina, McPherson and Hutchinson.

After the June Jaunt event, the health system will offer free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at the following locations:

Sunday, June 6, 3-7 p.m., at St. Rose Auditorium, 1412 Baker Ave.

Monday and Tuesday, June 7-8, 3-7 p.m., at Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th St.

Anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine at any of the health system’s free walk-in vaccine events listed above may also receive a voucher for a free meal at Applebee’s restaurant and a gift card for a free pizza at Pizza Hut. Gift cards and vouchers are available one per person and only while supplies last.

Barton Community College will also be donating 40 $50 scholarships as an incentive to either attend an info session or get a vaccine.

For more information on the vaccine, please click here.

For more information on June Jaunt, please click here.