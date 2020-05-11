WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greater Wichita YMCA announced that they plan to reopen Monday, May 18. Hours at the facilities will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Offerings will be cardio equipment, weights, personal/small group training, and select group exercise outside (weather permitting). Highlights below.
The YMCA said they will not, until further notice, offer:
- Locker Rooms
- Lobbies/Social Spaces and Coffee Service
- Kid Zone, Mom’s Day Out, Parent’s Night Out, and Fun Fit
- Pools, Whirlpools, and Steam Rooms
- Gyms (Basketball, Pickleball, Volleyball)
- Racquetball Courts
- Youth and Family Programs
- Select Group Exercise Formats – Active Older Adult/SilverSneakers Classes
Some changes members may notice include:
- Marked “entry” and “exit” lobby doors to simply flow and reduce touches
- Removed check-in keypads (members can “scan in” with the app or provide their number to staff)
- Restricted access to some areas of the building
- Propped-open hallway/interior doors to limit touches
- Disabled drinking fountains (water bottle-filling stations will remain operational)
Members are required to:
- Provide their own towels, water bottles, and yoga mats until further notice
- Avoid clustering – even momentarily – with other members and/or staff
- Spray/clean all equipment before and after usage
Face masks and gloves:
- Employees are required to wear masks and gloves
- Members are encouraged to wear their own face masks and gloves
For the more details and information, check out the YMCA website.
The YMCA said they will offer Summer Youth Sports at some of our branches and are finalizing formats and schedules but the season will start in June. They will have more information on Monday, May 18.
LATEST STORIES:
- Greater Wichita YMCA announces reopening plans for May 18
- Twitter to label disputed COVID-19 tweets
- Federal prosecutors weigh hate crime charges in Arbery death
- Kansas man who sought trial by combat now wants ex-wife evaluated
- Study: Virus death toll in NYC worse than official tally