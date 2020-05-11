Greater Wichita YMCA announces reopening plans for May 18

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greater Wichita YMCA announced that they plan to reopen Monday, May 18. Hours at the facilities will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Offerings will be cardio equipment, weights, personal/small group training, and select group exercise outside (weather permitting). Highlights below.

The YMCA said they will not, until further notice, offer:

Locker Rooms

Lobbies/Social Spaces and Coffee Service

Kid Zone, Mom’s Day Out, Parent’s Night Out, and Fun Fit

Pools, Whirlpools, and Steam Rooms

Gyms (Basketball, Pickleball, Volleyball)

Racquetball Courts

Youth and Family Programs

Select Group Exercise Formats – Active Older Adult/SilverSneakers Classes

Some changes members may notice include:

Marked “entry” and “exit” lobby doors to simply flow and reduce touches

Removed check-in keypads (members can “scan in” with the app or provide their number to staff)

Restricted access to some areas of the building

Propped-open hallway/interior doors to limit touches

Disabled drinking fountains (water bottle-filling stations will remain operational)

Members are required to:

Provide their own towels, water bottles, and yoga mats until further notice

Avoid clustering – even momentarily – with other members and/or staff

Spray/clean all equipment before and after usage

Face masks and gloves:

Employees are required to wear masks and gloves

Members are encouraged to wear their own face masks and gloves

For the more details and information, check out the YMCA website.

The YMCA said they will offer Summer Youth Sports at some of our branches and are finalizing formats and schedules but the season will start in June. They will have more information on Monday, May 18.

LATEST STORIES: