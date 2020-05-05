Greater Wichita YMCA plans to reopen May 18

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greater Wichita YMCA plans to reopen in phases beginning Monday, May 18, but it has not released all the details yet.

President and CEO Ronn McMahon sent a letter to members and program participants that says the top priority remains the health of the community, members and staff.

“The COVID-19 crisis has touched virtually all aspects of our lives and the Greater Wichita YMCA is no exception,” he said in the letter. “Now that we have guidance from the Ad Astra reopening framework – we want to share our initial plans to reopen our YMCA.”

The letter goes on to say operations will resume in phases with branches opening May 18. The YMCA will start with modified hours and operations that comply with social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

The YMCA plans to communicate more guidelines on Monday, May 11, by email, on the YMCA website, and on social media.

For now, all YMCA memberships are on hold. Officials say they won’t charge accounts again without notifiying members.

