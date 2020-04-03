Greenwood County reports first case of coronavirus

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Greenwood County Health Department is announcing the first case of COVID-19 in the county.

The case involves a woman in her 60s that has recently traveled. The Greenwood County Health Department is working to identify all close contacts of this individual and those who were exposed are being contacted. No further information about the patient will be released.

Greenwood County Health Nurse Vicki Lindsay-Ross encourages all residents to follow all social distancing and hygiene guidelines. KDHE has released guidelines for quarantine and isolation of travelers who visited locations in the United States.

Please adhere to the following recommendations:

Avoid non-essential trips and stay home to the extent you can.

Follow all recommendations regarding self-quarantine

Avoid large gatherings (groups of more than 10)

If you do need to go out in public, ensure you maintain six feet distance from other people.

