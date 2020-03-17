‘Grocery Getters’ willing to shop for those in need of help

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW) – For those in need of help getting groceries, there are some helpings hands willing to step in.

“It was an option, but I knew the risk that I was taking and I have already been told by my doctor that I really need to stay and keep my distance,” says Ami Norton.

Norton has a compromised immune system and stepping outside of her home and into the grocery store is risky.

“The stores were crowded, first off, and knowing that I am susceptible not to just this virus but the flu,” Norton says.

But her need for groceries was not unmet — thanks to guys like Donovan Weik and Wendy Coley, creators of the Grocery Getters.

“Anybody that is immunosuppressed, anybody that has chronic illness and anybody who just can not get out,” says Coley.

The group makes sure those who can not handle the crowds of a store rush can still have their cabinets and refrigerators filled. They take the orders, do the shopping and do the delivery. The list of those willing to help just keeps growing and is comforting to people like Norton who know if they need help they can get it.

“I always take precautions,” Norton says. “During the flu season, I wear a mask or I will have someone else go and do my shopping for me.”

“We want to make sure they are not going without, and we want to do everything we can to help them,” Coley adds.

If you would like help getting groceries, all you have to do is email grocerygetterswichita@gmail.com

