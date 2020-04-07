Click here for coronavirus updates

Group wants Riley County official gone over virus remarks

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Am activist group is pushing for the resignation of Riley County Commissioner Marvin Rodriquez over comments he made related to coronavirus and Chinese people.

The Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice said Monday that Rodriquez should resign for saying at a March meeting that Manhattan, Kansas, wasn’t at high risk for the coronavirus because it doesn’t have many Chinese residents.

The advocates contend such remarks fuel hatred toward Asians, by promoting a belief that China is responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodriquez had earlier apologized for his remarks, saying he likes Chinese food and has Chinese friends. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories