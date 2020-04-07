Group wants Riley County official gone over virus remarks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Am activist group is pushing for the resignation of Riley County Commissioner Marvin Rodriquez over comments he made related to coronavirus and Chinese people.

The Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice said Monday that Rodriquez should resign for saying at a March meeting that Manhattan, Kansas, wasn’t at high risk for the coronavirus because it doesn’t have many Chinese residents.

The advocates contend such remarks fuel hatred toward Asians, by promoting a belief that China is responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodriquez had earlier apologized for his remarks, saying he likes Chinese food and has Chinese friends.

LATEST STORIES: