Hamilton County identifies first coronavirus case

HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – In a statement released Saturday morning, the Hamilton County Health Department announced that it has identified the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the county.

The county said testing sent to a private Kansas Laboratory identified the positive case. The case involves a male, age 10 to 19 age range, with no travel history.

Hamilton County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of the individual and those who were exposed.

Investigation is ongoing.

IF YOU ARE SICK:

Call Hamilton County Hospital Triage number, 620-451-0443, before visiting the clinic/ER.

Stay at home unless you are needing medical care. Do not go out in public!

Monitor your symptoms daily

HAMILTON COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER HAS ALSO STRONGLY RECOMMENDED:

Follow the stay-at-home order except to get essential groceries, medical attention, or if you work for an essential business.

If you do need to go out in public, wear a mask and practice social distancing by maintaining 6-feet between you and other people.

Wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer, and avoid touching your face. Clean all highly used surfaces daily.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Hamilton County residents can stay informed by visiting www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

For general COVID 19 information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-19@ks.gov.

You may also contact the Hamilton County Health Department

at 620-384-7875 or email hmhealth@pld.com.

