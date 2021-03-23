Harvey County cancels coronavirus health orders

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Commission has voted to remove its health orders that were put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It means that there is no longer a face mask order for most places in Harvey County. Face masks are still required inside county government facilities.

It also means that there is no limit on the size of mass gatherings in the county, effective immediately.

The county commissioners said the Kansas Legislature is considering a bill that would impact the ability of counties to implement health orders.

“Our state legislators are making decisions that hinder local government and the local boards of health,” said Harvey County Commission Chairman George ‘Chip’ Westfall in a news release. “We’ll continue to support and encourage our residents and businesses to make sound health decisions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The county’s health department director still encourages residents to wear masks, social distance and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Information on vaccine availability can be found at harveycounty.com/COVID19vaccine.