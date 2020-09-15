Harvey County Commission extends face mask order through Oct. 19

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Commission voted at its commission meeting on Tuesday to extend a local order requiring face masks to be worn through Oct. 19 in a continued effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The face mask order requires individuals to wear a face mask over their nose and mouth in any indoor or outdoor public space where social distancing cannot be maintained at all times.

It is the second extension of the local face mask order. The commission implemented a local order beginning July 15, and extended it on Aug. 11.

“It is encouraging to see our active cases have trended down overall the past two months,” said Harvey County Commission Chair Randy Hague. “I’m proud so many of our community members are continuously stepping up and doing their part. Your efforts are the reason we can keep our businesses open, and open our schools safely.”

Exceptions for wearing a face mask remain in the order, such as children 5 years old and younger, individuals that are deaf or hard of hearing, and individuals with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents them from wearing a face cover.

Face masks remain required inside county government facilities.

The Harvey County Health Department has confirmed 320 known COVID-19 cases in the county to date. There are 13 known active cases

Harvey County case data can be found by clicking here.

LATEST STORIES: