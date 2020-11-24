Harvey County Commission implements health order limiting mass gatherings to 10

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Commission implemented a local health order to limit mass gatherings in the county to 10 people. The commission, which serves as the local board of health, voted to approve the order at its Nov. 24 meeting.

The order requires gatherings be limited to 10 individuals where 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. It does not limit the occupancy allowed in a facility or event if 6 feet of distance can be maintained between groups at all times.

The order will go into effect Nov. 25 at 12:01 a.m., and will remain through Jan. 5, 2021.

“Our regional medical and health care systems are simply overwhelmed. We are on a dangerous trajectory if we cannot slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Doyle Detweiler, public health officer for Harvey County. “We recognize the importance of the holidays for families. For the sake of our medical community, we urge you to keep gatherings small.”

The commission previously approved moving to Phase Three of its reopening plan as of Nov. 11. That prohibited mass gatherings of more than 45 people.

There are 327 known active cases in Harvey County, an increase of 156 active cases since the Commission took action to limit mass gatherings to 45 people two weeks ago. Local Harvey County data on COVID-19 can be found at www.harveycounty.com/covid19stats.

Additionally, a local health order remains in effect that requires individuals to wear a face mask over their nose and mouth in any indoor or outdoor public space where 6 feet of social distance cannot be maintained. That order is in place until rescinded, superseded or amended. It was previously approved Oct. 19