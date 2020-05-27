Harvey County commissioners vote to keep county in phase 2

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Commission voted Tuesday at a special meeting to remain in the second phase of the Harvey County Health Reopening Plan regarding COVID-19 response through June 2. The plan generally follows the guidance included in Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” outline.

The commission agreed to increase mass gathering limits in Harvey County from 15 to 30 people and unanimously approved the decision to revise and adopt the Harvey County Health Reopening Plan.

All restrictions previously outlined in the state’s reopening plan remain in place in Harvey County’s local plan. Additionally, Harvey County’s plan restricts in-person visits at long-term care facilities through its first three phases.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kelly announced she would veto House Bill 2054, which ended the State’s executive order regarding her phased reopening plan as of 11:59 p.m. tonight. That decision passed potential restrictions and guidelines to the county level moving forward.

Commissioners and the public health officer are anticipated to re-evaluate the local order at the Commission’s June 2 meeting.

