Harvey County confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department has confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Harvey County. The confirmed cases include:

A female in her 60s. She is a close contact in the family unit of a known active case.

A female in her 50s. She had known out-of-state travel.

A female in her 20s. Her source of exposure is unknown.

A female between 10-and-19 years old. She is a close contact in the family unit of a known active case.

A female under 10 years old. She is a close contact in the family unit of a known active case

A male in his 40s. He is a close contact in the family unit of a known active case.

A male in his 30s. His source of exposure is unknown.

A male in his 20s. He is a close contact in the family unit of a known active case.

A male in his 20s. His source of exposure is unknown.

A male between 10-and-19 years old. He is a close contact of a known active case.

A male between 10-and-19 years old. He is a close contact in the family unit of a known active case.

All individuals are in home isolation. The department said they will regularly monitor the health of the individuals, as well as follow up on all close contacts.

Harvey County has had 129 COVID-19 cases to date, including 125 confirmed and four probable cases. There are 26 known active cases in Harvey County. One person remains hospitalized.

There have been 2,953 tests for COVID-19 conducted in Harvey County.

LATEST STORIES: