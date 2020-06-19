Harvey County confirms 17th case of COVID-19

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department has confirmed its 17th case of COVID-19 in Harvey County.

The confirmed case is a woman in her 70s. The woman is hospitalized.

The health department will follow up on all close contacts. The case remains under investigation.

Harvey County has had 17 cases to date according to the health department, including 13 confirmed and four probable cases. There are two known active COVID-19 cases in Harvey County. There have been 1,235 tests conducted in Harvey County.

As of Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment had confirmed 11,681 cases of COVID-19 in Kansas. The KDHE reported 141,888 completed tests in the state as of Wednesday.

Harvey County transitioned to the Phase-Out guidance of its Harvey County Health Reopening Plan as of June 17. However, the county has restricted visitation at long-term care facilities through June 23.

