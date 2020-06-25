Harvey County confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Harvey County. The confirmed cases include:

A female in her 20s. She is in home isolation. This case remains under investigation.

A female in her 30s. She is in home isolation. This case remains under investigation.

A female in her 50s. She had previously quarantined as a precaution and is now isolating at home. She is a close contact of a known active case.

A male in his 20s. He had previously quarantined as a precaution and is now isolating at home. He is a close contact in the family unit of a known active case.

Testing in all cases was completed by private labs. The health department will regularly

monitor the health of the individuals, as well as follow up on all contacts.

Harvey County has had 32 COVID-19 cases to date, including 28 confirmed and four probable

cases. There are 16 known active cases in Harvey County. Two individuals remain hospitalized.

“We really encourage people to keep those precautionary habits of washing your hands, social

distancing and wearing a face cover when social distance can’t be maintained,” said Harvey

County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington. “We don’t want to discourage enjoying

activities and routines, but we hope there is renewed urgency in our communities in recognizing

COVID-19 will remain a persistent threat to public health.”

There have been 1,430 tests conducted in Harvey County.

As of Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed 12,970 cases

of COVID-19 in the state to date. The KDHE reported 161,438 completed tests in Kansas.

