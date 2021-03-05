Click here for coronavirus updates

Harvey County confirms COVID-19 cluster at AGCO

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department, in conjunction with AGCO Corporation, has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the AGCO facility in Hesston.

The cluster includes 14 employees positive for COVID-19. They are isolating at home. They were identified through continued precautionary COVID-19 testing implemented by AGCO.

AGCO conducts on-site antigen testing of employees as needed for contact tracing and to reduce asymptomatic spread.

“Our priority throughout the pandemic has been the health and safety of our employees,
suppliers and customers. The employees that have tested positive have mild or no symptoms at
this time, and we wish them good health as they recover and complete their isolation,” said
Seth Beytien, AGCO Hesston site leader.

“While we have seen positive trends overall in local COVID-19 cases, we know the threat of
COVID-19 remains persistent,” said Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette
Redington. “AGCO’s testing strategy is extremely beneficial to identifying COVID-19 cases, and
in turn, reducing the spread in our communities.”

The cluster will be considered active until there are 28 consecutive days – two incubation
periods – without positive cases. Employees will be included in the COVID-19 case counts of
their respective counties.

