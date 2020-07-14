Click here for coronavirus updates

Harvey County confirms COVID-19 death, 14 new cases

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department has confirmed the death of a Harvey County man attributed to COVID-19.

The resident, a man in his 70s, had been hospitalized with COVID-19. He died Saturday.

It is the third death of a Harvey County resident with COVID-19. A female in her 30s died April 9. Her cause of death was defined as acute leukemia. A female in her 50s died April 6. She was determined probable for COVID-19 because the case met clinical criteria with a presumptive-positive lab test for blood work, but was negative in nasal swab testing for an active COVID-19 virus.

Additionally, the health department has confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Harvey County. The confirmed cases include:

  • A female in her 20s. This case is under investigation.
  • A female in her 20s. This case is under investigation.
  • A female in her 20s. This case is under investigation.
  • A female in her 20s. This case is under investigation.
  • A female in her 20s. She is a close contact of a known active case.
  • A female between 10-and-19 years old. This case is under investigation.
  • A female between 10-and-19 years old. This case is under investigation.
  • A male in his 60s. He is hospitalized. This case is under investigation.
  • A male in his 60s. This case is under investigation.
  • A male in his 50s. He is a close contact of a known active case. He has already met recovery criteria.
  • A male in his 40s. He is a close contact of a known active case.
  • A male in his 30s. He is a close contact of a known active case.
  • A male in his 20s. He is a close contact of a known active case.
  • A male between 10-and-19 years old. His source of exposure is unknown.

Thirteen are in home isolation.

Harvey County has had 95 COVID-19 cases to date, including 91 confirmed and four probable cases. There are 41 known active cases in Harvey County. Two are hospitalized. There have been 2,529 tests for COVID-19 conducted in Harvey County.

