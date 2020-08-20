Harvey County confirms COVID-19 death, 7 new cases

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department has confirmed the death of a resident attributed to COVID-19.

The resident was a man in his 60s. It is the fifth death of a Harvey County resident with COVID-19.

Additionally, the department has confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Harvey County. One case is associated with a cluster of COVID-19 cases announced Monday at Bethel College. The confirmed cases include:

A woman in her 70s. This case is under investigation.

A woman between 10-and-19 years old. This case is under investigation.

A man in his 50s. He is a close contact of a known active case.

A man in his 50s. He is a close contact in the family unit of a known active case.

A man in his 50s. His source of exposure is unknown.

A man in his 50s. This case is under investigation.

A man under 10 years old. He is a close contact in the family unit of a known active case.

All are in home isolation. The department will regularly monitor their health as well as follow up on all close contacts.

Harvey County has had 264 COVID-19 cases to date, including 258 confirmed and six probable cases. There are 52 known active cases in Harvey County. Three remain hospitalized.

There have been 4,145 tests for COVID-19 conducted in Harvey County.

