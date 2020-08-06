Harvey County confirms COVID-19 long-term care cluster

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Newton Presbyterian Manor retirement facility.

The cluster includes five staff members and one resident confirmed to have COVID-19. All of the individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 have been isolated.

Cases were identified through staff and resident testing conducted by Presbyterian Manor and the health department after an employee was confirmed to have COVID-19. There were 185 combined staff and residents tested.

Presbyterian Manor, in conjunction with the health department, will continue to monitor the health of staff and residents.

The cluster will be considered active until there are 28 consecutive days – two incubation periods – without positive cases.

It is the second COVID-19 cluster identified in a long-term care facility in Harvey County. A previous COVID-19 cluster was confirmed at the Schowalter Villa retirement facility in Hesston as of July 16.

Harvey County has had 187 COVID-19 cases to date, including 181 confirmed and six probable cases. There are 34 known active cases in Harvey County. Three individuals remain hospitalized.

There have been 3,567 tests for COVID-19 conducted in Harvey County.

