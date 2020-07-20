Harvey County confirms eight new cases of COVID-19

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in Harvey County. The confirmed cases include:

A female in her 60s. This case is under investigation.

A female in her 40s. She was in contact with a known active case.

A female in her 20s. She was in contact with a known active case.

A female in her 20s. She was in contact with a known active case.

A male in his 40s. He was in contact with a known active case. He has already met the recovery criteria.

A male in his 30s. This case is under investigation.

A male in his 30s. This case is under investigation.

A male in his 20s. He had known out-of-state travel.

All individuals are in home isolation. The department will regularly monitor the health of the individuals, as well as follow up on all close contacts.

Harvey County has had 116 COVID-19 cases to date, including 112 confirmed and four probable cases. There are 37 known active cases in Harvey County. One individual remains hospitalized.

There have been 2,890 tests for COVID-19 conducted in Harvey County.

