Harvey County confirms five COVID-19 positive cases at Hesston College, 17 tested

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department, in conjunction with Hesston College, has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases on the Hesston College campus Monday.

The cluster includes five confirmed cases of COVID-19. 17 individuals have been tested and two test results are pending, according to a news release from Harvey County Health Department.

The health department said the individuals have self-isolated off-campus. Hesston College, along with the Health Department, will regularly monitor the health of the individuals, as well as identify and quarantine all close contacts.

Hesston College said they have several preventative measures established to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including utilizing single rooms for all dorm students, requiring face masks in common areas, and daily self-screening.

Harvey County Health Department stated individuals testing positive for COVID-19 who are Harvey County residents or identify the college as their current place of residence, will be included in Harvey County’s COVID-19 statistics. Out-of-county individuals who are able to isolate at home will be counted in the statistics of their respective county of residence. All individuals will be included in the total count of the cluster.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.