Harvey County confirms five COVID-19 positive cases at Hesston College, 17 tested

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department, in conjunction with Hesston College, has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases on the Hesston College campus Monday.
The cluster includes five confirmed cases of COVID-19. 17 individuals have been tested and two test results are pending, according to a news release from Harvey County Health Department.
The health department said the individuals have self-isolated off-campus. Hesston College, along with the Health Department, will regularly monitor the health of the individuals, as well as identify and quarantine all close contacts.
Hesston College said they have several preventative measures established to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including utilizing single rooms for all dorm students, requiring face masks in common areas, and daily self-screening.
Harvey County Health Department stated individuals testing positive for COVID-19 who are Harvey County residents or identify the college as their current place of residence, will be included in Harvey County’s COVID-19 statistics. Out-of-county individuals who are able to isolate at home will be counted in the statistics of their respective county of residence. All individuals will be included in the total count of the cluster.
