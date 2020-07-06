Harvey County confirms six new COVID-19 cases

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department has confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in Harvey County. The confirmed cases include:

A female in her 70s. This case is under investigation.

A female in her 30s. This case is under investigation.

A female in her 30s. This individual was in contact with a probable COVID-19 case.

A male in his 40s. This case is under investigation.

A male in his 30s. The individual was in contact with another individual with COVID-19 in another county.

A male in his 20s. This case is under investigation.



All individuals are in home isolation. Testing in all cases was completed by private labs. The Health Department will regularly monitor the health of the individuals, as well as follow up on all close contacts.

Harvey County has had 53 COVID-19 cases to date, including 49 confirmed and four probable cases. There are 16 known active cases in Harvey County. None are currently hospitalized.

There have been 1,843 tests for COVID-19 conducted in Harvey County.

