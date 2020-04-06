Harvey County confirms third positive case of COVID-19

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County health department confirms its third presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The person is woman in her 60’s. The health department says the test was conducted by a private lab. The Health Department will regularly monitor the individual, as well as follow up on all contacts.

“Our communities need to remain diligent in reducing the spread of COVID-19. Keep washing your hands frequently, maintain social distance and stay healthy at home except to do the essentials,” said Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington.

The KDHE has a phone hotline available to answer questions or concerns regarding COVID-19 at 1-866-534-3463. Resources are also available at govstatus.egov.com/coronavirus.

