Harvey County expands mass gathering limits

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Commission has loosened the requirements of a local health order that limits mass gatherings in Harvey County.

The health order increases the gathering limit size from 10 to 50 people.

The commission, which serves as the board of health, and in consultation with Public Health Officer Dr. Doyle Detweiler, voted to revise the order at its Feb. 9 meeting.

The order requires gatherings be limited to 50 individuals where 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. It does not limit the occupancy in a facility or event if 6 feet of distance can be maintained between groups at all times.

The order remains in effect until rescinded, superseded or amended.

In its decision, commissioners cited a decrease in known active COVID-19 cases, reduced strain on regional healthcare systems, and continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We are quite pleased with how the people of Harvey County have made a conscious effort to help us significantly improve our numbers,” Detweiler said. “This does not mean the very real threat of COVID-19 has been erased – people should continue taking sensible precautions – but we are in a much better place than we were the previous few months.”

The commission previously implemented a gathering limit of 10 in Harvey County as of Nov. 24, and as of Jan. 5, had extended that order until rescinded, superseded or amended.

There are 70 known active COVID-19 cases in Harvey County. There were 255 known active cases when the commission extended the gathering limit of 10 people on Jan. 5.

A local health order remains in effect that requires individuals to wear a face mask over their nose and mouth in any indoor or outdoor public space where 6 feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

That order was approved Oct. 19, and also remains in effect until rescinded, superseded or amended.

Local Harvey County data on COVID-19 can be found here.

Information on vaccine availability in Harvey County can be found by clicking here.