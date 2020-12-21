Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Harvey County gets 200 doses of coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy Harvey County Health Department)

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Health Department has started administering the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to first responders.

The department got 200 does of the vaccine Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, the health department says Assistant Director Toby Harkins has been providing the first shots to Newton Fire and EMS, Hesston Fire and EMS, healthcare workers and health department staff.

“COVID-19 has presented many, many challenging days, but this is another positive step in protecting the health of our communities. We’re extremely grateful to our local emergency responders for their tireless efforts this year.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories