Harvey County gets 200 doses of coronavirus vaccine

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Health Department has started administering the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to first responders.
The department got 200 does of the vaccine Monday morning.
In a Facebook post, the health department says Assistant Director Toby Harkins has been providing the first shots to Newton Fire and EMS, Hesston Fire and EMS, healthcare workers and health department staff.
“COVID-19 has presented many, many challenging days, but this is another positive step in protecting the health of our communities. We’re extremely grateful to our local emergency responders for their tireless efforts this year.”
