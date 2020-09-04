Harvey County inmate tests positive for coronavirus, jail visits suspended

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Health Department says an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 in the Harvey County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office says the inmate was recently taken into custody and was tested for the coronavirus as a precaution.

All new inmates at the jail are immediately placed in a 14-day quarantine cell as a COVID-19 precaution before being placed in the detention center’s general population.

“We worked with the Health Department to put these precautionary measures in place early on when COVID-19 first became a concern in our state,” said Harvey County Detention Center Capt. Scott Van Horn in a new release. “These safeguards help protect the health of our staff and our inmate population. Our deputies have done a great job to adapt to these changes.”

The inmate is in isolation. The sheriff’s office says the jail has medical cells with negative pressure, which keeps airflow out of other areas of the facility.

Until further notice, the sheriff’s office has suspended visitation and fingerprinting services at the detention center.

