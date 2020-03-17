Harvey County limits mass gatherings

Governor Laura Kelly provides an update on the coronavirus in Kansas, Monday, March 16, 2020. (KSN photo)

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department, in accordance with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, is requiring public events in Harvey County to be limited to less than 50 people and recommending all non-essential events be canceled.

There is still no confirmed case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Harvey County. The requirement is a precautionary decision to reduce any potential spread of COVID-19.

“It is important that all of us do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and in turn protect our vulnerable populations by reducing their potential exposure,” said Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington. “Continue to practice good hygiene. If you feel ill, please stay home and contact your primary care physician to discuss your symptoms. Contact 911 in an emergency.”

The requirement stands until further state guidance is provided, and may be modified as new guidance becomes available.

For events under 50 people, social distancing is encouraged, as well as time spent in enclosed areas with others. Social distancing means remaining six feet from another person when applicable, and no more than 10 minutes within a six-foot radius of a person if necessary. Personal judgement should be exercised in limiting all non-essential social gatherings.

On Sunday, Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson recommended school districts close through March 20. Additional guidance is expected later this week.

Commercial businesses should take considerate thought to best practices and follow precautionary guidelines to ensure workplace safety.

The Health Department encourages residents to be dependent on health authorities to provide the most accurate information regarding COVID-19. Up-to-date information from the KDHE can be found at www.kdheks.gov. The KDHE has a public hotline number available Monday through Friday at 1-866-534-3463.

