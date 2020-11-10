Harvey County reimplements plan which prohibits mass gatherings of more than 45

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Commission voted to move back to phase three of the Harvey County Health Modified Reopening Plan beginning Nov. 11. The commission voted to approve the action Tuesday.

Phase three of the reopening plan prohibits mass gatherings of more than 45 people. The order will be in effect through Dec. 1, 2020.

“In recent weeks, we have precipitous spread of COVID-19 in Harvey County,” said Dr. Doyl

Detweiler, public health officer for Harvey County. “This continues to put tremendous strain on

our medical community, not just in Harvey County but throughout our region. We urgently need

our communities to make decisions to significantly reduce further spread of COVID-19.”

The commission previously implemented the Harvey County Health Reopening Plan on May 26.

The county had remained in the phase-out recommendation – which did not restrict mass

gathering size – since June 17.

A local health order requiring individuals to wear a face mask over their nose and mouth in any

indoor or outdoor public space where 6 feet of social distance cannot be maintained remains in

effect until rescinded, superseded, or amended. That order was approved on Oct. 19.

The Harvey County Health Department has confirmed 836 COVID-19 cases in the county to

date. There are 171 known active cases. Local Harvey County data on COVID-19 can be found by clicking here.

