Harvey County transitions to Phase Out in reopening plan

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Harvey County will transition to the Phase Out guidance of the Harvey County Health Reopening Plan regarding COVID-19 response beginning June 17.

The Harvey County Commission, in consultation with the Harvey County Health Department, voted unanimously at its regular meeting today to move forward in its local plan. However, visitation at long-term care facilities will remain restricted through June 23.

“These past few months have been challenging for everyone in our communities. We appreciate the patience and understanding the people of Harvey County have shown,” said Health Department Director Lynnette Redington. “COVID-19 will continue to remain a concern for the foreseeable future. We will be intently watching and ready to react if our circumstances change.”

The Phase Out guidance does not restrict mass gathering size. Businesses and event coordinators are still encouraged to promote hygiene protocols and social distancing among customers and visitors.

Individuals should remain home if they feel sick. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your medical provider.

“We want to remind everyone that COVID-19 has not disappeared. This remains a persistent threat to public health,” Redington said. “We strongly encourage the people of Harvey County to remain diligent. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing. Do your part to keep you, your family and your community safe and healthy.”

The Harvey County Health Reopening Plan will remain available should the Commission determine it is in the interest of public health to move back to a previous phase.

LATEST STORIES: