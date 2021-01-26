Harvey County vaccine sign-up begins Thursday

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Harvey County has announced a plan of action to start giving the coronavirus vaccine to residents who are 65 and older.

The Harvey County Health Department has partnered with Health Ministries to schedule and then conduct COVID-19 vaccinations.

Health Ministries will operate a call center beginning Thursday, Jan. 28, at 8:30 a.m. The number for Harvey County residents to call is 316-836-4990. Starting Thursday, the call center hours will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The appointments will be for Thursday, Feb. 4. Once those appointments are filled, the remaining callers will go on a waiting list. They’ll get a call as soon as more vaccine is available.

The Harvey County Health Department anticipates getting 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. The plan is to give 100 doses to law enforcement, first responders and teachers. The other 300 doses will be saved for those 65 and older.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Harvey County has already received 400 doses. The new delivery would bring it to 800.

