Click here for coronavirus updates

Have you tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days? KU School of Medicine seeking participants in drug study

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KU School of Medicine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, the KU School of Medicine in Wichita is seeking participants over the age of 30 for a trial.

The study, which is completely remote, will see if certain FDA-approved medications can help people with mild to moderate COVID-19 feel better faster and stay out of the hospital according to a news release. Study drugs will be mailed to participants. Treatment drugs include ivermectin, fluvoxamine and fluticasone.

Participants are eligible to receive up to $100 upon completion of participation. For more information and to enroll, see Studies Currently Enrolling on the school’s website. For additional details, contact research personnel at 316-293-1833.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories