Have you tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days? KU School of Medicine seeking participants in drug study

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, the KU School of Medicine in Wichita is seeking participants over the age of 30 for a trial.

The study, which is completely remote, will see if certain FDA-approved medications can help people with mild to moderate COVID-19 feel better faster and stay out of the hospital according to a news release. Study drugs will be mailed to participants. Treatment drugs include ivermectin, fluvoxamine and fluticasone.

Participants are eligible to receive up to $100 upon completion of participation. For more information and to enroll, see Studies Currently Enrolling on the school’s website. For additional details, contact research personnel at 316-293-1833.