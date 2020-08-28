Click here for coronavirus updates

Hays votes to extend mask ordinance for 5 more weeks

HAYS, Kan. (AP) — Hays has voted extend its face mask ordinance for another five weeks amid a rise in cases as students return to Fort Hays State University.

The Hays Post reports that the ordinance had been set to expire to expire Monday. But city commissioners voted 3-2 Thursday night to extend it through Oct. 5.

Ellis County Health Services director Jason Kennedy said a vaccine is still at least four or five months away.

“Coronavirus is not going away. It’s part of society,” he said.

Five residents spoke against the mandate.

Commissioners also said they have been attacked personally on social media and through email. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

