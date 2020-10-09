HaysMed has more COVID-19 inpatients than the main hospital in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City said they are “happy” with the direction the COVID-19 numbers are going. On Friday, the health system said 22 patients are hospitalized and nine patients are in the ICU. Eight are on ventilators which climbed from six yesterday.

However, HaysMed has 23 inpatients, one more than yesterday, with one in the recovery phase.

Doctors noted it’s the first time that Hays has had more COVID-19 inpatients than at the main hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

