Haysville BOE decides to move forward with hybrid learning and fall activities

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – After a three-hour-long meeting Thursday night, the Haysville Public School Board of Education voted to start school in a hybrid model and allow fall activities.

The board decided to honor the parent’s choice and allow them to decide whether their kids will begin school in-person or online.

The members voted unanimously to move forward with fall activities, meaning sports can go on as planned.

However, if coronavirus numbers do go up the board can revisit the topics and look into all remote options or changing activities.

Before the meeting, KSN News talked to some parents and students about why the decision to keep classes and activities going was so important to them.

“We haven’t been in school since March and all of us need to get back to the classroom. It’s better for us because most of us have just been sitting at home doing nothing and everybody needs to get back to school,” said Drake McPherson, Campus High School freshman.

The board said they knew the decision would not be perfect for all but they thank the community for their input.

The BOE says parents can change their decision for enrollment until Sept. 1.

