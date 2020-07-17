Haysville Fall Festival canceled

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Logo courtesy of Haysville Fall Festival website

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Organizers of the Haysville Fall Festival announced via its Facebook page Friday it’s canceling the 2020 Fall Festival Event in order ‘to protect everyone from possible exposure during the festival.’

In a Facebook post on Friday, organizers stated, “We realize that for the most part everything is outside but in a lot of instances Social Distancing would not be possible. With the festival 3 months away, we would have needed to start paying non refundable deposits among other things with no way of knowing if Sedgwick County would move beyond Phase 3 of the Ad Astra plan that would allow for Festivals to happen. Also, with talk of a larger surge in September and October there was no way to predict if we would even be able to have the festival.”

Organizers said they’re looking forward to the 2021 festival. To view the full statement from the Haysville Fall Festival, click here.

