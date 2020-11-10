Haysville School District BOE: Full remote schooling for secondary students

Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The USD 261 Board of Education voted Monday evening that secondary schools will go full remote starting Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, through Jan. 21, 2021.

The BOE voted to allow winter sports and extracurricular activities to continue but with no onsite spectators.

