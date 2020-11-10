HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The USD 261 Board of Education voted Monday evening that secondary schools will go full remote starting Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, through Jan. 21, 2021.
The BOE voted to allow winter sports and extracurricular activities to continue but with no onsite spectators.
For more information on the Haysville School District, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Cooler changes, moisture moves out Tuesday
- Hutchinson Regional Medical Center deploys tent while hospital resources are being tested
- Maize School District: Remote high school begins on Nov. 13; grades 9-12 on Nov. 18
- Haysville School District BOE: Full remote schooling for secondary students
- Military families find alternative ways to honor vets this Veteran’s Day