Heading to a state park for Memorial Day? Park officials offer some advice

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) has some suggestions to help people safely enjoy state parks over the Memorial Day weekend.

It says park visitors must practice social distancing and other safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our staff have done an incredible job maintaining our parks, and ensuring that facilities remain open, but it’s ultimately up to the public to look out for each other and practice social distancing so we can all remain in good health and continue having these beautiful places to recreate,” said Linda Lanterman, Kansas State Parks director.

The KDWPT offers these suggestions for the holiday and throughout the summer:

Practice social distancing, even on the water – While six feet is the standard measure for effective social distancing, maintaining a safe distance may look different while on a trail or on the water. Boaters – especially those recreating in or around coves – can practice social distancing by refraining from tying up to other vessels and instead anchoring vessels individually. Boating passengers should also refrain from moving between vessels.

Allow for ample time at boat ramps – Launching a vessel may take a little longer than normal. Plan ahead by having everything ready and packed on your boat before backing down the ramp. Many state park reservoirs and fishing lakes have multiple access points – visitors can benefit from knowing them ahead of time by referencing area maps at ksoutdoors.com. If a desired boat ramp is congested, consider launching at an alternate ramp or parking at a distance until the area clears.

Make reservations and purchases online – While state park staff are on duty to ensure Kansas’ state parks are safe, and that park facilities are regularly cleaned and disinfected, visitors are encouraged to conduct reservation and license purchase needs through KDWPT’s free mobile apps – CampIt KS and HuntFish KS. Campsite reservations can also be made on ReserveAmerica.com, and license purchases made on KSHuntFishCamp.com.

Keep to your camp – KDWPT-managed campsites are perfectly-suited to space visitors a safe distance apart. Visitors should use these designated areas to their advantage and keep family and friends safe by refraining from visiting other campsites or combining sites.

The KDWPT asks visitors to refrain from gathering in large groups.

