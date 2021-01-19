Health care workers in Sedgwick County can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine second dose

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department said starting today, healthcare worker associate workers (HCAW) in Sedgwick County will be able to schedule an appointment online for second-dose vaccine online.

HCAWs need to bring their immunization card with them to their appointment.

The Sedgwick County Health Department will provide the second-dose COVID-19 vaccine for local HCAW at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman St., Wichita 67202.

Since December 23, Sedgwick County Health Department has provided or scheduled 9,900 first-dose vaccines to HCAW.

To schedule an appointment, the HCAW must register online by clicking here. You can direct questions about the vaccine or the vaccine schedule to (316) 660-1022.

An estimated 18,000 vaccinations have been provided in the county to date by the Sedgwick County Health Department and local hospitals. As more vaccine is received, more people will be vaccinated following Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County Health Officer, in consultation with local medical providers and the Sedgwick County Health Department following guidance from the CDC.

The vaccination schedule is designed to assure that all who want to be vaccinated will have that opportunity. The implementation of the vaccination schedule is dependent on the manufacturing and distribution schedule from vaccine providers.

Updated information is available by clicking here.