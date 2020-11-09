Sedgwick County health officer urging people to social distance, wear masks as positivity rate climbs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The coronavirus positivity rate in Sedgwick County has reached more than 20%.

The chief health officer in the county is looking at ways the public can help bring that number down, closely.

“I think we are looking at two things. Which restrictions would be most likely to lead to a decrease in the numbers as well as which restrictions are going to be allowed?” said Dr. Garold Minns.

Minns has been working with businesses since the pandemic began deciding when to loosen restrictions and when to make changes. He said Sedgwick County is at a critical time.

“We have never had this many cases in this hospital before,” Minns said. “We have never had this many patients getting infected this week.”

Minns said there could be many factors for the rise in the positivity rate but said the most important thing people can be doing to mitigate the risk is practicing good safety measures.

“How do we get people to buy into what we are doing to do right now,” he said.

If numbers continue to climb, there is a possibility more restrictions could be put in place and modifications to the county health order.

“I think we are at a very serious point in this disease. I think we are putting a lot of pressure on our hospitals,” Minns said. “I think we have ideas of what we would like to do. It depends on a legal order. It takes some time. I think the likelihood is greater than it isn’t.”

