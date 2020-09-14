Health official concerned about crowded parties at Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Douglas County health official is reminding University of Kansas students to help stop the spread of the coronavirus after a video of another large house party was posted during the weekend.

An associate professor posted videos of a crowded house party Saturday near the college campus and said he saw two other parties where safety measures were not being followed.

Lawrence is under an emergency order that bans gatherings of more than 45 people.

Statewide, Kansas on Monday reported 1,513 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, for a total of 49,899. Kansas also had 23 new deaths, raising that number to 534.

