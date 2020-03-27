Health officials confirm third COVID-19 death in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – A third person has now died in Wyandotte County of COVID-19. The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas Public Health Department confirmed the news Friday morning. In addition to this patient, two men in their 70s have died of the virus.

The death would mark the fourth death in Kansas from COVID-19. All deaths have been in the Kansas City metro area.

On Thursday, Kansas had 168 coronavirus cases. The numbers didn’t include additional counts in Gove, Ottawa, McPherson, Harvey and Reno.

