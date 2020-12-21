Health officials: Kansas needs ‘a lot more’ COVID-19 vaccine

A vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials at the University of Kansas Health System say the state will need far more doses of coronavirus vaccines than it’s set to receive in the coming days to start giving shots to all residents 75 or older.

State officials expect Kansas’ 49,000 doses of a vaccine made by Moderna set to arrive this week to go to local health departments and community health care centers, so that they can vaccine health care workers.

A state health department spokeswoman said the second shipment of a vaccine made by Pfizer will be used for shots for nursing home workers and residents.