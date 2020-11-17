Health officials urge communities to do more amid surge

In this computer screen capture from a Zoom news conference, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, upper left, discusses grants to small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic as Julie Lorenz, upper right, the director of the state’s pandemic recovery office, and David Toland, Kansas commerce secretary, watch, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. State officials say Kansas can’t help at least half of the small businesses seeking grants because of limited federal coronavirus relief funds. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials are urging communities to take stronger action as more hospital rooms are devoted to the care of coronavirus patients and hundreds of doctors, nurses and other workers are quarantined, leading some surgical procedures to be delayed.

State health department head and KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said Tuesday that a system that he likened to air traffic control for coronavirus patients is being put in place so nurses from rural hospitals can make a single call to find a larger hospital that can take their sickest patients.

In some cases, nursing and doctors have been spending up to eight hours looking for a large hospital with an opening. But Norman said these rural communities can’t leave it entirely to the state to help.

