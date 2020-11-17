Health officials urge communities to do more amid surge

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials are urging communities to take stronger action as more hospital rooms are devoted to the care of coronavirus patients and hundreds of doctors, nurses and other workers are quarantined, leading some surgical procedures to be delayed.
State health department head and KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said Tuesday that a system that he likened to air traffic control for coronavirus patients is being put in place so nurses from rural hospitals can make a single call to find a larger hospital that can take their sickest patients.
In some cases, nursing and doctors have been spending up to eight hours looking for a large hospital with an opening. But Norman said these rural communities can’t leave it entirely to the state to help.
LATEST POSTS:
- Midwest governors team up to issue warning about COVID-19 during the holidays
- Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, tests positive for coronavirus
- Firefighters contain large grass fire in Cowley County
- Trump’s troop withdrawal plan faces bipartisan backlash
- News Orleans mayor: Mardi Gras 2021 parades will not be permitted